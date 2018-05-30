Xiaomi smartphones expected to launch in 2018

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has a reputation for launching new smartphones at regular intervals. The company is also known for producing value for money products.

The company has managed to hit the right chords with the consumers offering top-of-the-line features at an affordable price.

This year seems to be no different for the company. Xiaomi will be launching a plethora of smartphones this year as well.

The lineup includes Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Xiaomi Mi Max 3, Xiaomi Mi 6c, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro. Let's see what the devices have to offer.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Rumored Key Specs

6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

MIUI 9.0

Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845

Octa-core (4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)

20 MP of Rear camera

16 MP of Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 8 SE Rumored Key Specs

Snapdragon 710 AIE

AI Dual Camera (1.4μm pixel size)

20MP front camera with Selfie-light

6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB internal storage options Xiaomi Redmi 6 Plus/Redmi 6 Pro Rumored Key Specs

a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz, but the exact SoC has not been revealed

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or the MediaTek Helio P60 processor

2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB RAM variants with 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB inbuilt storage respectively

a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel camera at the front

run Android 8.1 Oreo. It is expected to come with the new MIUI 10 that will be unveiled soon.

a 4000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 6A Rumored Key Specs

5.45 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

Dual: 13 MP + 8 MP, phase detection autofocus, LED flash

8 MP, phase detection autofocus, LED flash

5 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Rumored Key Specs

6.99 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 635

Octa-core CPU

microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)

Dual 12 MP (f/2.0, 1/2.9", 1.25µm), phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash

5 MP front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 5500 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Rumored Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi mi mix 3 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.4 inch (16.26 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels

runs on Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system

powered by Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280) processor

6 GB of RAM

battery is concerned it has 4000 mAh Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Rumored Key Specs

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core processor

2GB RAM with 16GB storage, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi E6 Rumored Key Specs

Android oreo

3GB RAM

ARM qualcomm

Snapdragon 625 chipset

8 cores

2.02 GHz