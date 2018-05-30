Xiaomi smartphones expected to launch in 2018

Related Articles
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has a reputation for launching new smartphones at regular intervals. The company is also known for producing value for money products.
The company has managed to hit the right chords with the consumers offering top-of-the-line features at an affordable price.
This year seems to be no different for the company. Xiaomi will be launching a plethora of smartphones this year as well.
The lineup includes Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Xiaomi Mi Max 3, Xiaomi Mi 6c, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro. Let's see what the devices have to offer.
Xiaomi Mi 8
- 6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- MIUI 9.0
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- Octa-core (4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
- 20 MP of Rear camera
- 16 MP of Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
Rumored Key Specs
- Snapdragon 710 AIE
- AI Dual Camera (1.4μm pixel size)
- 20MP front camera with Selfie-light
- 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB internal storage options
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Plus/Redmi 6 Pro
- a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz, but the exact SoC has not been revealed
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or the MediaTek Helio P60 processor
- 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB RAM variants with 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB inbuilt storage respectively
- a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel camera at the front
- run Android 8.1 Oreo. It is expected to come with the new MIUI 10 that will be unveiled soon.
- a 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
- 5.45 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
- Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
- Dual: 13 MP + 8 MP, phase detection autofocus, LED flash
- 8 MP, phase detection autofocus, LED flash
- 5 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- 6.99 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 635
- Octa-core CPU
- microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
- Dual 12 MP (f/2.0, 1/2.9", 1.25µm), phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash
- 5 MP front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 5500 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Rumored Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi mi mix 3
- a 6.4 inch (16.26 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels
- runs on Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system
- powered by Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280) processor
- 6 GB of RAM
- battery is concerned it has 4000 mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi E6
Rumored Key Specs
- Android oreo
- 3GB RAM
- ARM qualcomm
- Snapdragon 625 chipset
- 8 cores
- 2.02 GHz