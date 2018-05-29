Best smartphones with selfie camera and front flash under Rs 15,000

It would not be wrong to say that today's generation is overwhelmed with the craze of clicking selfies. The smartphones companies have also started catering this need of the users. Most of the companies have introduced their devices with powerful front camera to attract the selfie enthusiast masses.

The market today has a number of options for the users when it comes to the optics of device. This article is all about the selfie camera.

We are compiling a list of smartphones under Rs 15,000 that comes packed with some powerful set of front camera with front flash, so let's get started.

Infinix Hot S3

Key specs

5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

20MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Key specs

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery

Key specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 (2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A72 + 4x 1.85GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x 1.4GHz Cortex-A53) 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging

Key specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Key specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 770MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery

Key specs

5.2-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 427 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G LTE

3100mAh battery

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens

8MP front-facing camera and secondary 5MP camera with flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4070mAh battery

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display

1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T processor with Mali-T860MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging

Key specs

5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB Internal memor

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

20MP front-facing camera with soft LED selfie flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery