Best smartphones with selfie camera and front flash under Rs 15,000

Related Articles
- OPPO Realme 1 Smartphone First Impressions
- OPPO F7 AI camera is full of hidden gems for photography buffs
- Top features that make OPPO F7 the best-in-class Android smartphone in its price-point
- OPPO F7 Flash Sale: Don’t miss the chance to grab the new Selfie Expert
- OPPO F7 made its grand entry in Indian market with Star Indian Cricketers
- OPPO F7: Everything you should know about the new Selfie Expert in town
It would not be wrong to say that today's generation is overwhelmed with the craze of clicking selfies. The smartphones companies have also started catering this need of the users. Most of the companies have introduced their devices with powerful front camera to attract the selfie enthusiast masses.
SEE ALSO: Samsung Days: Blockbuster offers on smartphones
The market today has a number of options for the users when it comes to the optics of device. This article is all about the selfie camera.
We are compiling a list of smartphones under Rs 15,000 that comes packed with some powerful set of front camera with front flash, so let's get started.
SEE ALSO: Top 10 smartphones with snapdragon 835 processor you can buy in India
Infinix Hot S3
Best Price of Infinix Hot S3
Key specs
- 5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On Max
Best Price of Galaxy On MAX
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Lenovo K8 Note
Best Price of Lenovo K8 Note
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 (2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A72 + 4x 1.85GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x 1.4GHz Cortex-A53) 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
Samsung Galaxy J6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
Key specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Oppo F5 Youth
Best Price of Oppo F5 Youth
Key specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 770MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
Gionee S10 Lite
Best Price of Gionee S10 Lite
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 427 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 3100mAh battery
Coolpad Note 6
Best Price of Coolpad Note 6
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens
- 8MP front-facing camera and secondary 5MP camera with flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4070mAh battery
Alcatel A7
Best Price of Alcatel A7
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T processor with Mali-T860MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Gionee A1 Lite
Best Price of Gionee A1 Lite
Key specs
- 5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB Internal memor
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with soft LED selfie flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery