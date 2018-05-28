Samsung Days: Blockbuster offers on smartphones

Related Articles
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 might get an 8GB RAM, 512GB ROM variant
- Samsung Galaxy S Lite Luxury Edition vs other smartphones with similar specs
- Samsung to make all its smart devices AI-ready by 2020
- Samsung's latest campaign will turn off your TV sets
- Offers on Apple and Samsung tablets: No cost EMI starting at Rs 1,999
- Samsung has to pay $539 Millions to Apple for copyright infringement
Samsung India announced the Summer Fest 2018 offering attractive deals and discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones from May 22 to May 28. If you haven't made use of this discount, then there is good news. Amazon India is offering exclusive offers on select Samsung smartphones as a part of the Samsung Days sale from May 28 to May 31.
SEE ALSO: Top 10 smartphones with snapdragon 835 processor you can buy in India
During this four-day sale, the company offers up to Rs. 5,000 discount on select smartphones from the South Korean tech giant. Some phones get an exchange offer up to Rs. 2,000 on exchanging old Samsung smartphones. The Galaxy A8+ is available with Rs. 3,000 cashback on using an ICICI credit card for EMI payment.
SEE ALSO: Xiaomi smartphones that are getting Android Oreo update: Redmi Note 5, Mi Mix 2, Mi A1 and more
The offers don't stop with smartphones alone. There are smartwatches and other products as well available at the discounted pricing. Take a look at more offers during the Amazon's Samsung Days sale from here.
13% off on Samsung Galaxy on7 Prime
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
15% off on Samsung Galaxy S9
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
25% off on Samsung Galaxy on5 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
7% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture, LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
22% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 MAX
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch Full HD Display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay Mini
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
5% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3600mAh Battery
22% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 (Gold)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
39% off on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 3600mAh battery