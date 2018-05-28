Samsung Days: Blockbuster offers on smartphones

Samsung India announced the Summer Fest 2018 offering attractive deals and discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones from May 22 to May 28. If you haven't made use of this discount, then there is good news. Amazon India is offering exclusive offers on select Samsung smartphones as a part of the Samsung Days sale from May 28 to May 31.

During this four-day sale, the company offers up to Rs. 5,000 discount on select smartphones from the South Korean tech giant. Some phones get an exchange offer up to Rs. 2,000 on exchanging old Samsung smartphones. The Galaxy A8+ is available with Rs. 3,000 cashback on using an ICICI credit card for EMI payment.

The offers don't stop with smartphones alone. There are smartwatches and other products as well available at the discounted pricing. Take a look at more offers during the Amazon's Samsung Days sale from here.

13% off on Samsung Galaxy on7 Prime

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery
15% off on Samsung Galaxy S9

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery
25% off on Samsung Galaxy on5 Pro

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
7% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera with f/1.9 aperture

24MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture, LED flash

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery
22% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 MAX

Key Specs

5.7 Inch Full HD Display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay Mini

Bluetooth 4.1

3300mAh Battery
5% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay

Bluetooth 4.1

3600mAh Battery
22% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 (Gold)

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery
39% off on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Key Specs

5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display

Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS

5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture

4G LTE

3600mAh battery