4G-enabled Micromax Bharat 1 launched in India for Rs. 2,200

Homegrown manufacturer Micromax today announced the launch of Bharat 1 in partnership with BSNL. Notably, it is the first 4G enabled feature phone from the company.

Owing to the partnership with BSNL, the phone will let its buyers make "unlimited" voice calls as well use "unlimited" high-speed data at a nominal fee of Rs. 97 per month. While the handset will have the BSNL SIM bundled, buyers will be able to use any other service provider if they want. As for the pricing, the Micromax Bharat 1 will be sold at just Rs. 2,200.

The Micromax Bharat 1 is powered by an entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that supports 4G VoLTE network. Under the hood, there lies a 2,000mAh battery, which is quite rare for a phone in the price range.

Other than that, the handset also carries support for more than 22 languages. In terms of optics, the "Made in India" Bharat 1 features a 2MP rear-facing camera and a VGA camera up front.

The Micromax Bharat 1 has a lot to offer in terms of entertainment. As such, it will allow users to access over 100 live TV channels, and tons of songs and videos. This means, just by spending Rs. 97 per month, one can do almost everything on this device. In addition, the device comes pre-installed with BHIM UPI payments app and BSNL's wallet app.

Talking about the design aspect, the device will make you nostalgic about your first phone that you may have used years ago.

While the Micromax Bharat 1 is definitely a feature-rich phone considering the price-point, it will still have to compete against the likes of Reliance Jio Phone and the newly launched Karbonn A40 Indian smartphone.