ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    5 Lakh Realme 3 units sold within just three weeks: Next Sale, Price and more

    The smartphone comes in three colors - Radiant Blue, Dynamic Black, and Classic Black.

    By
    |

    The Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced that it has sold 5 lakh units of realme 3 within just three weeks of its sale. The company claimed that it sold over 311800 units of the device in the first two rounds of sales.

    5 Lakh Realme 3 units sold within just three weeks: Next Sale

     

    For those who are not aware Realme 3 is powered by Mediatek Helio P70 Soc and comes with an upgraded 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera with Nightscape and Chroma Boost mode.

    The smartphone is available in two variants 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM with 6.2-inch dewdrop full screen and triple SIM slots expandable up to 256GB.

    The smartphone comes in three colors - Radiant Blue, Dynamic Black, and Classic Black. The newly launched smartphone runs on Android Pie with ColorOS 6.0 system on top. It flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ display panel which has a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

    On the connectivity front, it has 4G VoLte, 4.2, Wi-Fi GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support. The company has also revealed that Realme 3 will be available for purchase in India on April 9 April at 12 pm.

    In addition, the company is planning to bring Realme 3 Pro this month to the Indian market and according to some reports, the smartphone is expected to to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, OLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    Meanwhile, the company is planning to open 21 exclusive stores in India in the second half of this year.

    "Currently we are operating in 35 cities at over 3,000 retail outlets and we will increase it to 20,000 stores in 150 cities by the end of this year," Realme India Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth told GizBot earlier.

    Read More About: Realme 3 Mobile news sale
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue