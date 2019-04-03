5 Lakh Realme 3 units sold within just three weeks: Next Sale, Price and more News oi-Priyanka Dua The smartphone comes in three colors - Radiant Blue, Dynamic Black, and Classic Black.

The Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced that it has sold 5 lakh units of realme 3 within just three weeks of its sale. The company claimed that it sold over 311800 units of the device in the first two rounds of sales.

For those who are not aware Realme 3 is powered by Mediatek Helio P70 Soc and comes with an upgraded 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera with Nightscape and Chroma Boost mode.

The smartphone is available in two variants 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM with 6.2-inch dewdrop full screen and triple SIM slots expandable up to 256GB.

The smartphone comes in three colors - Radiant Blue, Dynamic Black, and Classic Black. The newly launched smartphone runs on Android Pie with ColorOS 6.0 system on top. It flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ display panel which has a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

On the connectivity front, it has 4G VoLte, 4.2, Wi-Fi GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support. The company has also revealed that Realme 3 will be available for purchase in India on April 9 April at 12 pm.

In addition, the company is planning to bring Realme 3 Pro this month to the Indian market and according to some reports, the smartphone is expected to to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, OLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to open 21 exclusive stores in India in the second half of this year.

"Currently we are operating in 35 cities at over 3,000 retail outlets and we will increase it to 20,000 stores in 150 cities by the end of this year," Realme India Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth told GizBot earlier.