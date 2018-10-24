MediaTek Helio P70 SoC announced with a dedicated APU: Everything you need to know

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The MediaTek Helio P70 is the latest flagship mobile processor from MTK. The MediaTek Helio P70 is the successor to the MediaTek Helio P60, which comes with improved computing capabilities, better CPU and GPU performances. Here are the complete details on the latest flagship processor from MediaTek.
The MediaTek Helio P70 is manufactured using TSMC 12nm FinFET production process, which will consume up to 15% less powered compared to a chipset based on the 14nm production process.
MediaTek Helio P70 CPU
The MediaTek Helio P70 is an Octa-core chipset with four high-performance cores clocked at 2.1 GHz (based on ARM Cortex-A73) and four efficient cores clocked at 2.0 GHz (ARM Cortex-A53). The chipset also comes with a dedicated APU (AI processing unit) with a clock speed of 525MHz, which will offer up to 30% improved CPU and GPU processing compared to the Helio P60 SoC.
MediaTek Helio P70 APU
The AI features on the MediaTek Helio P70 are built on top of MediaTek NeuroPilot platform, which can offer features like real-time face recognition with support for the leading AI frameworks like TensorFlow, TF Lite, Caffe, and Caffe2.
MediaTek Helio P70 GPU
The chipset comes with the Arm Mali-G72 GPU (900 MHz), which offers up to 7% improved GPU performance and consumes 35% less power compared to the Helio P60 SoC.
MediaTek Helio P70 connectivity
The MediaTek Helio P70 comes with a new and improved LTE modem, which offers a peak download speed of 400 Mbps with carrier aggregation. The chipset is in accordance with Cat 7 download and Cat 13 upload speeds. The processor offers other connectivity features like Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac with support for multi-channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).
MediaTek Helio P70 Display and imaging
The MediaTek Helio P70 can drive an FHD+ panel with a maximum resolution of 2160 x 1080 with H.264 video encoding capability. The chipset supports up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM with USF 2.1 or eMMC 5.1 storage support.
The chipset is capable of powering a 32 MP single camera or a 16 MP dual cameras with support for 4K video recording, Face Recognition, EIS, and multi-frame HDR.
Overall, the MediaTek Helio P70 seems like a capable mid-tier chipset from the company, which will compete against the likes of the Snapdragon 600/700 series chipsets.