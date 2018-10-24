MediaTek Helio P70 SoC announced with a dedicated APU: Everything you need to know

MediaTek Helio P70 CPU

The MediaTek Helio P70 is an Octa-core chipset with four high-performance cores clocked at 2.1 GHz (based on ARM Cortex-A73) and four efficient cores clocked at 2.0 GHz (ARM Cortex-A53). The chipset also comes with a dedicated APU (AI processing unit) with a clock speed of 525MHz, which will offer up to 30% improved CPU and GPU processing compared to the Helio P60 SoC.

MediaTek Helio P70 APU

The AI features on the MediaTek Helio P70 are built on top of MediaTek NeuroPilot platform, which can offer features like real-time face recognition with support for the leading AI frameworks like TensorFlow, TF Lite, Caffe, and Caffe2.

MediaTek Helio P70 GPU

The chipset comes with the Arm Mali-G72 GPU (900 MHz), which offers up to 7% improved GPU performance and consumes 35% less power compared to the Helio P60 SoC.

MediaTek Helio P70 connectivity

The MediaTek Helio P70 comes with a new and improved LTE modem, which offers a peak download speed of 400 Mbps with carrier aggregation. The chipset is in accordance with Cat 7 download and Cat 13 upload speeds. The processor offers other connectivity features like Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac with support for multi-channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).

MediaTek Helio P70 Display and imaging

The MediaTek Helio P70 can drive an FHD+ panel with a maximum resolution of 2160 x 1080 with H.264 video encoding capability. The chipset supports up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM with USF 2.1 or eMMC 5.1 storage support.

The chipset is capable of powering a 32 MP single camera or a 16 MP dual cameras with support for 4K video recording, Face Recognition, EIS, and multi-frame HDR.