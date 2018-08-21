Nokia 5.1 Plus with a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC to be available in India in September

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer associated with Nokia had today announced the highly anticipated Nokia 6.1 Plus for the Indian market. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is a global variant of the Nokia X6 which was unveiled in China in May earlier this year. Well, this was not the only device which Nokia had in store for the Indian market. The company has also introduced the Nokia 5.1 Plus for the Indian market. The Nokia 5.1 Plus is the global variant of Nokia X5. The Nokia 5.1 Plus also features a notched display similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

In terms of design and aesthetics, the Nokia 5.1 Plus resembles quite a lot to the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The company has mentioned that it would be revealing the details regarding the pricing and availability of the Nokia 5.1 Plus in September this year.

Let's quickly have a look at what the device has to offer in terms of specs and features:

The Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.86-inch HD+ display which has a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display features a notch similar to that of Nokia 6.1 Plus, however, the notch is bigger in size as compared to the 6.1 Plus. The display no doubt will grab the attention of the users in the first look. The company has used a polycarbonate frame with a 'double-sided glass' body which gives the device a premium look and feel.

At its core, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chipset which is paired with two variants of RAM including the 3GB variant and the 4GB variant. The 3GB RAM variant comes with an onboard storage of 32 GB, whereas, the 4GB RAM variant comes with 64GB of internal storage. The onboard storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

The imaging aspects of the Nokia 5.1 Plus include a vertically stacked dual-rear camera setup which has a 13 MP primary sensor with a f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, the device uses an 8MP camera for capturing selfies. The front camera comes with AI features, Bothie, HDR mode, and portrait modes among others.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes under Android One program and will ship with stock Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone will be powered by a 3,060 mAh battery. The device also features a fingerprint scanner which is placed at the rear of the device.

The connectivity aspects of the Nokia 5.1 Plus includes a Type C USB port for charging and data transfers, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, support for dual VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi 802 a/b/g/n/ac among others.