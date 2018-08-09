LG G6 receives Android 8 Oreo update in India: ThinQ branding, improved camera and more

LG recently launched the LG G7 Plus ThinQ in India for a price of Rs 39,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. And now, the company is rolling out the Android 8 Oreo update for the LG G6 smartphone in India.

The software update is based on Android 8.0 Oreo and not the Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with the security patch for the month of July 2018. After the update, the LG G6 will be officially renamed as the LG G6 ThinQ. The update is around 1.8 GB and comes with a lot of features and camera improvements. Here are the major changes in the Android 8 Oreo update for the LG G6.

What's new?

Android OS upgrade

Comfort View or Blue light filter improved (up to 10 levels)

New home screen layout

New camera app layout

New icons shapes for apps

Improved app notification

Improved performance

Improved battery life

Support for Sony's LDAC codec for Bluetooth devices

Quick info

Overall user experience of the smartphone has been improved

LG G6 specifications

The LG G6 was one of the first smartphones to incorporate the taller 18:9 aspect ratio display and is also one of the first smartphones to offer HDR capable IPS LCD display. The smartphone has a 5.7-inch QHD+ IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The device has a dual camera set up at the back with a 13 MP normal sensor and a 13 MP wide-angle lens, which offers 4K video recording capability. On the front, the device has a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The smartphone has a 3300 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port and the device also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack with a dedicated audio DAC. The smartphone is also IP68 certified and is water and dust resistant.

The smartphone has a dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both the slots and also supports NFC, Bluetooth 4.2 and dual channel Wi-Fi.