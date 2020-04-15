50 Lakh Device Needs To Be Repaired Amid Lockdown: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

The nationwide lockdown has been extended until May 3, 2020. All shops and offices are closed, and people are asked to stay at home. Now, a new report suggests that there are 50 lakh devices that need to be repaired including mobile and laptops.

"There are around 80 crore mobile devices operating in the country out of which around 50 lakh need repair every month. Many players are providing online support but in most the cases, customers need to visit repair centers," a senior official of a domestic mobile phone company was quoted by PTI.

Adding to that, "Based on the data consumption growth trend, usage of mobile devices has gone up. Therefore, the load on the devices has also increased."

Similarly, after-sales services company Onsitego said that they used to receive 71 percent screen damages in a month. The firm highlighted that the phone repair market is estimated to be around Rs. 45 crore per month, and if we calculate it yearly, then it must be around Rs. 540 crore.

Meanwhile, India Cellular and Electronics Association chairman suggested that the government should consider smartphones under essential items." Depriving citizens' repairs and purchase of extremely badly needed feature phones for poor people is not appropriate. Citizens particularly farmers also want to upgrade to entry-level smartphones to keep their enterprises going," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mahindroo was quoted by the news agency.

He said, "Education of children also requires at least an entry-level smartphone. All of this must be enabled." Earlier, the industry body ICEA estimated that the mobile industry might lose Rs. 15,000 crore during the lockdown

On the other hand, smartphone companies are likely to reduce the workforce from their retail stores. However, this has been denied by the companies. In fact, big players like Xiaomi have asked their store owners to waive off the rents for three months.

