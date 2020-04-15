ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TRAI Wants Telcos To Offer Benefits Until May 3: Report

    By
    |

    Recently, telecom operators have extended the validity of the prepaid plans, so people can stay connected during the lockdown. However, India's nationwide lockdown has been extended. Now, it has been reported that the telecom regulator TRAI wants operators to provide all benefits until May 3.

    TRAI Wants Telcos To Offer Benefits Until May 3: Report

     

    "It's for them to come forward and announce an extension of the offers for prepaid customers since the lockdown period is now extended," a senior official of TRAI was quoted by Economic Times.

    Last month, private players such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea extended the validity of the prepaid plans. Apart from extending the validity, the operators announced free talk time to their 80 to 100 million customers. In addition, Reliance Jio has launched plans for its JioPhone customers. The telco has announced that it is offering 100 minutes for calling and 100 messages until April 17.

    The operators have also come up with new strategies, where they are offering a commission to those users who help others in recharging their prepaid mobile numbers. Both Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering 4 percent commission, while Vodafone announced that it will offer 6 percent cash back to its users under its initiative called Recharge for good.

    "Operators will continue to monitor the situation and decide on appropriate means to meet the needs of customers," Rajan S Mathews, director-general of Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said. The firm said that the ministry should offer them subsidies via Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) which is close to Rs. 51,500 crore.

    On the other hand, TRAI wants operators to submit the details of those users who have received the free talk time. It is worth mentioning that COAI recently said that operators have provided over Rs. 600 crore benefits to prepaid users.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: trai
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 15:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X