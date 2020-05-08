5G Smartphones Capture 2% Market Share In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the lack of 5G spectrum buying telcos, smartphone companies have launched 5G-enabled devices in the country. In fact, research firm CMR states that the 5G smartphones contributed 2 percent, in the overall shipments, during Q1 of the calendar year.

"The first wave of 5G smartphones hit the market, accounting for 2 percent of the overall smartphone shipments in Q1 2020. The smartphone market grew modestly on the back of good consumer demand before the onset of COVID-19 hit the market," the report said.

The report said Xiaomi is leading the segment with a 30 percent market share, while Vivo has managed to achieve 17 percent share, and Samsung garnered 16 percent in Q1 2020. The research firm states that Realme and IQOO have launched a 5G smartphone.

"Faced with personal and economic uncertainties, consumer spending will remain muted for the better part of the year. Unless absolutely necessary, such as replacing a mobile phone, consumers may choose to conserve. However, we expect the market to recover lost ground in the run-up to the festive season," Anand Priya Singh, Analyst- Industry Intelligence Group, CMR said.

Redmi Is Doing Well For Xiaomi

The research firm said that Redmi has contributed a lot to Xiaomi's success. It said Xiaomi is attracting consumers due to its affordable offering and its strategy for offline. On the other hand, Samsung is losing its share in the market, and its shipment has declined by 41 percent year-on-year.

The research firm highlighted that Realme is doing well in the Indian market. The brand is growing by 149 percent year-on-year. Realme was the first company that launched 5G handsets in the country, and as per the report, the company shipped the Realme X50 Pro, Realme 5i, C2, and the C3 in Q1 of 2020.

Coming to the feature phone, the segment has declined by 20 percent as people are migrating towards the smartphone. It said that the 2G feature segment grew by six percent in Q1 2020. If we talk about the market share, itel has managed to get 21 percent, Samsung by 20 percent, and Lava 17 percent during the quarter.

