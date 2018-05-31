5G smartphones will appear in the second half of 2019: IDC

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) report, 5G smartphones will appear in the second half of 2019 with a ramp up across most regions happening in 2020.

IDC said that 5G smartphone volumes to account for roughly 7 percent of all smartphones in 2020 or 212 million in total. The share of 5G devices should grow to 18 percent of total volumes by 2022.

Meanwhile, the worldwide smartphone market is expected to contract again in 2018 before returning to growth in 2019 and beyond.

Smartphone shipments are forecast to drop 0.2 percent in 2018 to 1.462 billion units, which is down from 1.465 billion in 2017 and 1.469 billion in 2016, the report further said.

The research firm expects that the market is to grow roughly 3 percent annually from 2019 onwards with worldwide shipment volume reaching 1.654 billion in 2022 and a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5 people.

However, the firm said Android's share of total smartphones is expected to remain relatively stable at 85 percent of total shipments worldwide.

Given the large number of Chinese OEMs dependent on Google's OS, as well as components from other U.S. companies like Qualcomm, it will be interesting to see how things develop with all the discussion about a US-China trade war.

IDC estimates that 98 percent of Android phones will ship with screens larger than 5 inches by 2022, with 36 percent being 6 inches or larger. While some of this will remain premium flagship models, the aggregate ASP of Android phones with a 6-inch screen or greater by 2022 is projected to be $414.

While iPhone volumes are expected to grow 2.6 percent in 2018 to 221 million in total.

The firm further said that iPhones to grow at a five-year CAGR of a percent, reaching volumes of 242 million by 2022.

With rumors of some upcoming larger screen iOS smartphones, IDC has changed its screen size forecast for Apple by introducing volumes greater than 6 inches. Products are likely to begin shipping in the fourth quarter of 2018, with volumes ramping up and accounting for 36 percent of all iPhones shipped by 2022.