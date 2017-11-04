A man rode on a horse like a boss to purchase his Apple iPhone X in India

Apple iPhone X has been the most anticipated smartphone of the year, and the company has finally made the device available in stores in India. While we are used to seeing long queues and iPhone fans literally camp outside Apple stores for hours and days before the phone goes on sale, a man from India has done something unique and extravagant.

Mahesh Pallival, a resident of Mumbai who had pre-booked or pre-ordered the new Apple iPhone X went to collect his new smartphone from the Apple store in Thane riding a horse. And that's not it. He was further accompanied by a band playing loud music. Normally you would witness such site during a marriage in India.

There were few interesting bits to see as well. Along with the band, a person with placard that read, "I love iPhone X" was seen while Pallival was riding to the Apple store.

Amidst such excitement among the fans Thane Apple store owner, Ashish Thakker personally handed over Pallival's iPhone X to him on his horse. In any case, Pallival's attempt to get the new iPhone X has landed him in pages of history and he will be remembered for his actions for a long time.

The starting price for the smartphone in India is Rs. 89,000 for the 64GB model whereas the 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of whopping Rs. 1,02,000.