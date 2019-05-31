3 In 4 Adult Use More Than 1 Device: Adobe News oi-Priyanka Dua

According to a new report by Adobe, three in four adult consumers in India constantly use more than one device simultaneously and spend almost 90 percent of their workday interacting with devices.

It said switching screens are common in India and it most common among male millennials.

When faced with the proposition of having their smartphone taken away for two weeks, 39 percent said it would be a major hassle, while one-third claimed they couldn't live without their smartphones.

"The growing preference of the Indian customers to engage heavily over mobile has opened a new world of opportunity for brands to curate and tailor experiences which are mobile-first. In order to differentiate oneself from the clutter, modern-day marketers need to adopt an evocative, multi-channel approach led by mobile to draw on consumer's attention. There is an increased need to mold the brand experience in a way that it appeals to the consumer on devices they frequent the most while ensuring a seamless customer journey." said Sunder Madakshira, Head, Marketing, Adobe India.

Video calling (88 percent), checking social media (85 percent) and texting (89 percent) are among the key activities which Indian consumers prefer to use their mobile devices for as compared to computers.

Smartphones have also emerged as the most preferred medium for all shopping activities with 89 percent of consumers currently being able to do all the retail activities they want on mobile, showed the findings based on a survey of 1,000 adult consumers in India.

A vast majority of consumers (83 percent) have a strong preference for using mobile apps over mobile browsers while interacting with a company.

The study revealed that more than half of adults surveyed regularly use voice commands.