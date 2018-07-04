Affordable feature phone brand Detel finally to sell devices via Amazon India

With an aim to expand its reach, Detel, a brand known for launching affordable feature phones has announced its partnership with e-commerce platform Amazon India.

" We will leave no stone unturned to reach to the masses and connect the unconnected," Yogesh Bhatia, MD, SG Corporate Mobility (parent company of Detel) said.

Going forward, all new products to be launched by the brand in the Mobiles and Accessories category will also be listed on Amazon, Detel informed.

India, mobile penetration has reached the next level, where it has moved beyond the urban cities to reach the tier-2, tier-3 cities and other rural parts of the country as well.

For those who're not aware Detel is the first brand to bring 'Talking feature' to the feature phone segment at a price of just Rs 499.

The company also announced the launch of D1 Dezire, Bluetooth-Dialler feature phone this year in May.

Detel D1 Dezire comes with 'talking feature' especially helpful for people who find it hard to read due to literacy challenges or have limited visual ability.

It has Live FM Alarm with scheduled recording option enabling one to set up an alarm for a specific FM channel which will automatically start playing at the set time.

The D1 Dezire also provides Internet access. With this, Detel aims to bring world's leading applications to its feature phones starting with Facebook. The dual-SIM phone features a 2.8-inch display and is embedded with a panic button in the form of numeric key 5 to invoke emergency calls.

The feature phone is equipped with additional features like Auto call recording, Phone vibrator, Sound recorder and Call blacklist. Its phonebook can hold up to 500 contacts and the phone comes with 16GB Expandable Memory.