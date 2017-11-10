After Galaxy J7 Pro, now Samsung Galaxy J7 Max's price slashed by Rs. 1,000

Earlier this week we reported about Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro getting a price cut of Rs. 1,000. If you recall, the company had also launched the Galaxy J7 Max alongside the Galaxy J7 Pro.

Well, now the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 as well. At the time of the launch, the smartphone carried a price tag of Rs. 17,999. After the price cut, it is now available at Rs. 16,999. You can buy the Galaxy J7 Max at the new price from either Amazon or Flipkart. The price cut is valid on both of its color variants which are Black and Gold.

Just to recap on its specs, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max comes with mid-range specs. It is fitted with a 5.7-inch TFT display with a full HD (1080p) resolution.

Under its hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset offers 32GB internal storage which is expandable using a microSD card.

Talking about the optics part, the smartphone features a 13-megapixel camera both at the rear and the front.

To keep the smartphone going, there is a standard 3,300mAh battery inside. As for software, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max runs on Android Nougat right out of the box.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Additionally, the phone features a smart glow mode around the rear camera, which lights up if there are any unread notifications.

Besides all these, the Galaxy J7 Max boasts some of the key features of its predecessor like Ultra Data Saving (UDS) and S-bike mode. Also, the smartphone come with Samsung's Pay Mini payment solution.