Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro receives a price cut of Rs. 1,000

Samsung had launched the Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro in India earlier this year. The Galaxy J7 Pro was launched for Rs. 20,900.

Within 6 months from the launch, Samsung has quietly slashed the pricing of the Galaxy J7 Pro by Rs. 1,000. Thanks to the price cut, you can now buy the smartphone at Rs. 19,000 from both Amazon and Flipkart. It is available in Black and Gold colors. While the Galaxy J7 Pro's price has been cut, its other sibling Galaxy J7 Max is still retailing at the launch price of Rs. 17,900.

Talking about the specifications, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro comes with a 5.5-inch full HD (1080p) Super AMOLED display.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7870 processor which is coupled 3GB of RAM. The handset offers 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable using a microSD card.

As for the optics, the smartphone features a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 1080p video recording capabilities. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel front-facing camera as well along with flash.

The smartphone packs a 3,600mAh battery and runs on Android Nougat 7.0 out-of-the-box with Samsung's custom UI on top. Interestingly, the smartphone is IP54 certified, which means that it is water resistance.

The Galaxy J7 Pro offers usual connectivity features such as dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE support, and a USB Type-C port.

Further, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro includes some of the key features of its predecessor like Ultra Data Saving (UDS) and S-bike mode. Additionally, the smartphone comes with Samsung's Pay Mini payment solution.

Besides this, Samsung's Galaxy J2 Pro also received a permanent price cut of Rs. 1,400.