Ahead Of iPhone 14 Launch, iPhone 13 Is Available With Rs. 26,000 Discount

At a time when Apple is gearing up to launch its next-generation iPhones in the iPhone 14 series as soon as next month, there are several lucrative discounts and offers for those who are looking to buy the existing models. Likewise, there is an attractive deal on the India iStore on account of Independence Day that lets buyers purchase the iPhone 13 at a discount of Rs. 26,000.

Going by this discount, the iPhone 13 will be available for purchase for as low as Rs. 53,900 in India via the retailer's site. The discount of Rs. 26,000 will be split into an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on the iStore, a cashback of up to Rs. 4,000 on using an HDFC Bank card for the purchase and an exchange discount as well.

Notably, this massive discount of Rs. 26,000 is applicable on all storage variants such as 128GB, 256GB and 512GB variants of the iPhone 13. You can take a look at the details of the same from here.

iPhone 13 Massive Discount

Detailing the offer, if you choose to purchase the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13, then you can purchase it for Rs. 79,900. There will be an instant discount of Rs. 5,000, which will take its price down to Rs. 74,900. Now, there will be a cashback of Rs. 4,000 on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card and choosing EMI payment option. The cashback will be credited to buyers within 120 business days and there will be six months no-cost EMI payment option.

In addition, if you choose to exchange an old smartphone, then you can get up to Rs. 15,000 discount on the same. To get the maximum discount, you need to exchange a high-end device in good working condition. For instance, the 64GB of iPhone XR gets the maximum discount value on the India iStore.

While this is the discount on the iPhone 13 128GB variant, you can get similar offers on the 256GB and 512GB variants as well. Notably, these variants of the iPhone 13 priced at Rs. 89,900 and Rs. 1,09,900 will be up for grabs for as low as Rs. 63,900 and Rs. 83,900 respectively.

