Reliance Jio Effect: Airtel Might Join Handset Makers To Launch Affordable 4G Smartphones

The battle between two leading telecom operators is going to escalate further as Airtel is reportedly planning to join hands with 4G handset makers in India. This comes soon after a report pointed out that Reliance Jio is planning to launch 100 million smartphones by the end of this year.

This new move is likely to increase the Jio's subscriber base as it is planning to bring affordable smartphones with a 4G network. In fact, the company has already started a discussion with domestic handset makers for manufacturing. On the other hand, to tackle Jio, Airtel is also talking to several handset makers to bring smartphones in the same category on Android OS.

Airtel Might Smartphones With Its Tariff Plans

If we talk about Airtel, then there are high chances that the operator is looking for two options, i.e. locked and unlocked with domestic handset makers. This means that smartphones will have all Airtel plans, including monthly billing options. For the unaware, these services are not currently available in India, but this is a very popular trend in the US and some other western countries.

However, there is a catch. The Reliance Jio is offering LTE services in the country, while Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are still working on a GSM model, which clearly shows that the former might take away all 2G and 3G subscribers easily. Besides, the telco has joined hands with Google for the same.

Airtel Partnered With Several Smartphones Players In the Past

This is not the first time that Airtel is planning to bring this service. Earlier, the operator joined hands with the Celkon to bring touch screen 4G handset under its MeraPhela Smartphone initiative. The Celkon Star 4G+ smartphone is available at Rs. 1, 349. It comes with a 4-inch display, dual-SIM support, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, and 512MB of RAM. It also has a 3.2 MP camera at the back and 2 MP camera at the front. Apart from that, Airtel announced data packs with many smartphones.

