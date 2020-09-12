Vodafone-Idea Launches New Work From Home Pack: Offering 100GB Data For 56 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced the launch of a new plan under its new brand identity. The telecom operator has launched a plan of Rs. 351 under its work from home category. This means the company is now offering two plans in the same category.

The new work from home plan of Rs. 351 comes with 100GB data for 56 days, while the other pack of Rs. 251 is providing 50GB for only 28 days. This is the first time that the company has launched a plan after rebranding its services in the country.

In fact, the Rs. 351 work from home plan seems really good as it is offering extra 50GB data at an extra Rs. 100. Notably, these plans are made for internet purposes, which means this plan does not ship any calling benefits. These two plans are already listed on the company's updated application in the data section.

The company has also listed other plans like Rs. 16, Rs. 48, and Rs. 98. These plans are providing 1GB, 3GB, and 12GB data for one day and 28 days. Notably, the company has revised tariff plans under one section only, but it is expected that it will soon bring more plans.

Reliance Jio Work From Home Plans: Price And Offers

If we talk about another telecom operator who is offering work from home plans, then Reliance Jio has seven plans that are available at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, Rs. 101, Rs. 151, Rs. 201, and Rs. 251. It is worth mentioning that these plans do not come with any validity, which basically means that these packs are valid until the existing plan last.

Coming to the benefits of these vouchers, then these packs come with 800MB data and 75 minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls, 2GB data along with 200 minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls, 6GB data along with 500 minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls, 12GB data along with 1000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls.

On the other hand, Rs. 151, Rs. 201, and Rs. 251 are only providing 30GB, 40GB, and 50GB data, which shows no there is no calling facility. But still, if we compare both plans than we believe that you should go for the Reliance Jio packs as they are much more affordable packs than Vodafone-idea. Besides, Reliance Jio packs come with calling benefits.

Best Mobiles in India