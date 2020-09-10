TRAI To Take Decision On Vodafone-Idea Red X Plan Soon News oi-Priyanka Dua

It seems that beleaguered telecom operator Vodafone-Idea is going to face another issue in the coming days as TRAI is likely to take some decision on its RedX plan. The latest development comes soon after the operator submitted its reply on the show-cause notice issued by the regulator.

Vodafone-Idea was supposed to respond on September 4, 2020, but got an extension for four days. However, the regulator is likely to take some time to review the responses as it has raised many questions.

"We will take some time to review VIL's responses to our show cause notice...after all, they had sought two extensions before finally replying late last evening on multiple issues raised by the authority," TRAI official was quoted by ET. Besides, TRAI chairman RS Sharma is going to retire on September 30, 2020, so there are high chances that he will take some decision soon.

TRAI Raised Question On Red X Plan

The telecom regulator has asked the operator to explain why it should not ban its Red X plan as it (Vodafone-Idea) is making false commitments to offer high and faster 4G speed. The regulator said that the telecom operator is misleading the customers as there is nothing called faster speed, as per their (operators) claims.

Also, TRAI highlighted that the Vodafone-Idea is not transparent to customers regarding their Red X plan. Additionally, TRAI has raised a similar question to Airtel regarding its plan called Platinum. However, the operator has already modified the plan after the TRAI raised questions.

Vodafone-Idea Red X Plans: Price And Offers

The Red X plan is available at Rs 1,099, where you get several benefits like unlimited data, 100 messages, and one-year access to Netflix (which is worth Rs. 5,988). It includes a one-year membership to Amazon Prime, access to international and domestic airport lounges. Notably, the plan was first introduced in November last year. So, we have to wait to see how Vodafone-Idea will react in case of a ban on the Red X plan.

