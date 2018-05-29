Alcatel 3V launched in India at Rs 9,999

After launching Alcatel 3V at Mobile World Congress this year in February, TCL-owned brand Alcatel has finally announced the launch of its smartphone in India on Tuesday.

The Alcatel 3V will available for purchase from Flipkart from May 31st at Rs. 9,999.

" With its latest technology and exquisite new features, Alcatel 3V has all the features that customers look for from a premium brand. Flipkart had always supported us in all our endeavors and with the signing of the MOU, we further strengthen our partnership in India. Flipkart had always been the backbone of our successful journey," said Praveen Valecha, Regional Director India, TCL Communications.

The new smartphone features 6 inches 2K FullView IPS display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels.

It has 18:9 aspect ratio along with 2.5D fully laminated glass. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card.

On the battery front, the Alcatel 3V is backed by a 3000 mAh which is expected to provide six hours of talk time, 500 hours of standby time

Alcatel 3V sports 16MP + 5 MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera with LED flash. The camera features include Bokeh, Refocus, HDR, Panorama, EIS, Night Mode, Burst Shot, Instant Collage, Face Beauty, Selfie Album, PDAF.

The new smartphone also has comes with 'Face Unlock' feature.

Hari Kumar, Senior Director, Flipkart further commented, "We are seeing a definitive shift in consumer preference for large screen devices. With more media consumption on the go, coupled with faster internet access on mobile devices, this launch is addressing a clear customer need."

Besides this, the company is providing Rs. 2200 cashback for Jio customers, Gift vouchers up to Rs 1000 from Myntra, Gift vouchers up to Rs 500 from Cleartrip, No-cost EMI for HDFC Bank users.

The brand has also introduced 15 percent discount on ALT Balaji subscription and Rs. 1000 on the exchange of smartphone on Flipkart.