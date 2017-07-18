All 2017 Lenovo smartphones have been updated to Android Nougat

Lenovo has just completed rolling out the latest Android 7.0 Nougat update to all its smartphones launched in 2017. While the Lenovo Z2 Plus and P2 smartphones are getting the update now, the K6 Power and K6 Note smartphones received the update in the previous month.

With the latest Android Nougat update, users will experience many noteworthy upgrades such as multi-window support (in lab features in Z2 plus) where one can now run two apps simultaneously on the screen. You can enable data saver to limit background data usage when the user is not on a Wi-Fi network. Experience cleaner looking notifications and ability to reply from the notification bar itself without opening any app.

In addition, you can quickly switch between apps just by double tapping the recent apps button. You can also change the size on the font or display itself and make easier to read or get more information on the screen when you make the font and the display small.

Besides this, the latest Android Nougat has a Doze mode which will reduce data sync and periodically run tasks when it isn't in active use.

Lenovo Z2 plus users get additional functionalities including a manual camera mode, ability to launch apps with the fingerprint reader, screen recorder and Video over LTE mode.

Since it is a Nougat update, you are recommended to backup your important data and ensure the phone has sufficient battery before initiating the update. Also as it's a large update, avoid using mobile networks. In case of stability issues arising due to legacy app data, a factory reset would help get optimal device performance.