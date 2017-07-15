Moto G5S Plus photos hit the web; might be unveiled on July 25

By now, everyone knows that Motorola is all set to launch a new smartphone at the launch event to happen on July 25 in New York.

Lately, the company has been teasing a new shatterproof display smartphone tipping that it might unveil the Moto Z2 Force at the event. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the device that might be launched in the coming days. In the meantime, a couple of Moto G5S Plus images have hit the web.

The leaked Moto G5S Plus image confirms the earlier rumors pointing out that the smartphone could feature an aluminum rear panel instead of a plastic one. Also, it appears to have a dual camera system at its rear. Going by the earlier rumors, the dual camera system might comprise of two 13MP sensors on board.

The front-facing camera is also seen in one of the leaked images. It seems to be upgraded from 5MP to 8MP on the Moto G5S Plus. Also, the device appears to flaunt a larger 5.5-inch display at the front.

Besides these aspects those have come to light via the leaked pictures, the upcoming Moto G5S Plus is likely to feature an FHD 1080p resolution. Under its hood, the smartphone might be powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB default storage space. We can expect this smartphone to be launched in multiple variants with different RAM and storage capacities.

While Motorola is expected to announce the Moto X4 and Moto Z2 Force at the July 25 launch event, we can expect to see the unveiling of the alleged Moto G5S Plus as well.

