Moto G5S Plus could feature dual rear cameras and aluminum body

Yesterday, we saw that Motorola has sent out media invites for an event on July 25 in New York City. At the event, the company is expected to unleash the Moto Z2 Force and Moto X4 smartphones.

It looks like these aren't the only possibilities as the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus could be announced at the July 25 event. The recent information from VentureBeat sheds light on a lot of details about the upcoming Moto G5S Plus model. Given that the Moto G5 and G5 Plus were unveiled just months back at the MWC 2017 tech show in February, it is pretty odd for the company to come up with their sequels. Perhaps, it could be Motorola's decision to have dual rear camera equipped mid-rangers soon.

Going by the recent leak, the Moto G5S Plus might arrive with dual 13MP camera sensors at its rear with one being a monochrome sensor and the other being an RGB sensor. The rear camera is believed to come with features such has the display of selective elements in black and white, bokeh effect, and background replacement. The selfie camera is believed to be an 8MP sensor that should be better than the one we saw on the Moto G5 Plus.

The report also claims that the device might be made of a more premium material. There is increased possibility for it to eschew the plastic build and favor an anodized aluminum body. Otherwise, the Moto G5S Plus is said to flaunt a slightly larger 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. It is believed to arrive with the Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage capacity.