Moto Z2 and Moto X4 might be launched on July 25 in New York City

It looks like Motorola is in plans to unveil a smartphone in New York City later this month. The company has sent out media invites for an event to be held on July 25, claims a CNET report.

The Motorola invite features colored tunnels in flash red, pink, orange, yellow, and blue lights. It reads, "you won't want to miss this". The company previously sent out invites for events to be held on June 27 and June 30 but no launch happened back then. Now, we can expect Motorola to unveil the rumored Moto Z2 Force and Moto X4 at the event on July 25.

From the recently leaked render, it can be said that the Moto X4 might arrive with a dual camera setup at the rear and IP68 certification that makes it water and dust resistant. This sounds a bit weird as Motorola offerings feature a water repellent nano-coating to prevent water damage.

It is believed that Motorola will introduce the new range of Moto Mod accessories at the event slated to happen on July 25. The company recently introduced the 360-degree panoramic camera Moto Mod that can capture 360-degree videos and photos. Previously, Motorola has assured that any new Moto Mods will be compatible to the new Moto Z lineup of smartphones.

Notably, Motorola had already announced the Moto Z2 Play and the device is available for sale in several markets starting from May. Recently, the company even released the Moto E4, Moto C and Moto C smartphones. On July 12, the Moto E4 Plus is slated to be released in India and will be a Flipkart exclusive.