Alleged Asus ZenFone 4 Pro with rear dual cameras leaks online

Last week, Asus released the official teaser for its upcoming ZenFone 4. Going by the speculations, the Asus ZenFone 4 series smartphones will get unveiled on August 17.

Over the past few days, the rumor mill has been quite active with the ZenFone 4 series smartphones. Today, we have come across a couple of images said to be of the Asus ZenFone 4 Pro. An Italian website named DDay.it has published the pictures. Besides this, popular leakster Ronald Quandt has made a post on Twitter saying that the ZenFone 4 Pro was officially demonstrated at the press event in Italy.

As per Quandt, Asus and Qualcomm collaborated to demonstrate the 1 Gigabit LTE at the event. So presumably, the Snapdragon 835 chipset of the ZenFone Pro will come equipped with Snapdragon LTE X16 modem that is capable of supporting 1 Gbps LTE connectivity.

Coming to the leaked images, the Asus ZenFone 4 Pro is shown sporting a rear dual camera setup that will offer support for 2x optical zoom. If we pay heed to the claims made by the Italian website, the phone has a 21MP dual camera module.

However, it is not clear if both the sensors will be of 21MP or one of the lenses of the camera is of 21MP. The website further states that the ZenFone Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, which is quite expected. There will also be 6GB of RAM.

Talking about other specifications, the Asus ZenFone 4 Pro is likely to arrive with a 5.7-inch AMOLED display that will deliver QHD resolution. The device will feature a physical Home button that will also function as a fingerprint scanner.