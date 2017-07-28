Alleged Asus ZenFone 4 series design leaks online

Asus ZenFone 4 smartphone lineup has been delayed since long. Last month, a few ZenFone 4 models were spotted on Asus ZenTalk tipping that the launch of those devices might happen sometime soon.

A few days later, the Asus sent out media invites for a launch event that is slated to happen on September 21. At the event, the company is speculated to take the wraps off the ZenFone 4V smartphone. Today, there is a new leak that seemingly reveals the potential design of the forthcoming ZenFone 4 series of smartphones.

According to a tweet posted by krispitech, the next generation Asus ZenFone 4 models might resemble the design depicted in the image above. As you can see, the image shows that the design language is quite similar to the one that we saw on the already launched Android smartphones from other manufacturers too.

The first two smartphones as seen in the image appear to have a design that resembles that of Huawei Honor 9 and OnePlus 3. Also, there are claims that these phones will have a fingerprint sensor at the front beneath the screen. However, the latest image leak fails to mention the same.

From the ZenFone 4 invite, it is clear that the smartphone might feature a dual lens rear camera setup. In that case, the phones at the first and third positions in the leaked image as seen above could be the ZenFone 4V.

Besides the presence of a dual rear camera system, the ZenFone 4V is believed to feature a QHD 1440p display and a Snapdragon 835 SoC. Besides this one, the company is also rumored to unveil few others such as ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro and ZenFone 4 Selfie.