Asus ZenFone 4 teasers are out; dual rear cameras expected

Lately, we have been coming across leaks regarding the new lineup of smartphones from Asus. The talk is about the ZenFone 4. It is believed that Asus will be launching four or five smartphones under the ZenFone 4 lineup in the coming weeks.

It seems like the official announcement of these Asus ZenFone 4 smartphones is not too far away. We say this as the company has sent out media invites for an event to happen in Rome on September 21. Also, they have teased the Asus ZenFone 4 posting four promotional photos on its official Facebook page confirming that there will be a dual rear camera setup on the phone.

Going by the previous reports, the Asus ZenFone 4 is likely to arrive with a QHD 1440p display and a powerful Snapdragon 835 SoC as well. Notably, a recent leak revealed the ZenFone 4 specs as the handset visited the Geekbench database.

The ongoing rumors and speculations claim that Asus is working on four new smartphones that might be launched sometime in the coming months. These alleged smartphones are the Asus ZenFone 4, Asus ZenFone 4 Pro, Asus ZenFone 4V, and Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie. Of these, the ZenFone 4V is believed to be launched in the other markets before entering Europe.

Earlier this month, the Asus ZenFone 4 Max was officially announced in the Russian market at a price equivalent to Rs. 15,000. Besides the pricing information, the availability details of the new Asus smartphone outside Russia remain unknown. Notably, this smartphone features a 5000mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup.