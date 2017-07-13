Asus ZenFone 4V launching soon as it shows up on FCC

A new Asus smartphone has appeared on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission). Listed as the ZenFone 4V, the device seems to be a Verizon exclusive in the US.

Having said that, we must mention that we have come to this conclusion considering that the 'V' in ZenFone 4V stands for the carrier's initial. As seen in the image, ZenFone 4V is carrying a model number of A006. And we have already seen the Asus phone with the same model number appearing in various benchmark sites. Rumors have it, the Asus ZenFone 4V will get launched sometime this month.

Hopefully, it will be up for sale in August. The FCC document further reveals that the smartphone will be running on Android 7.0 OS included with May 1 security patch. The OS may get updated when it becomes available for purchase in the US.

We are also expecting Asus to introduce a number of variants of the ZenFone 4 as it had done previously for the ZenFone 3 and ZenFone 2. However, it is unlikely that all the variants go on sale soon.

While Asus has sent out press invites for a launch event that is slated for September 21, in Rome, Italy. However, we wouldn't be too surprised if the company decides to take the wraps off its ZenFone 4V before that.

We say this as the smartphone has already received FCC certification, which hints towards an imminent launch. So we may have to wait for just a few weeks for the launch of the smartphone.