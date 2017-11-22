Alleged BlackBerry KEYone successor gets listed on GeekBench

The BlackBerry KEYone was launched earlier this year. In October, we came across a report stating that the smartphone's successor is already in the works.

Now, a new smartphone that is alleged to be the successor of BlackBerry KEYone has appeared on GeekBench. The name of the device is "QUALCOMM BBF100-1". To save you some confusion, BlackBerry Motion carried the model number of BBD-100-X while the BlackBerry KEYone has a model number of BBB100-X. The number X varies depending on the region.

So presumably, QUALCOMM BBF100-1 is the successor to the BlackBerry KEYone. The GeekBench listing of the smartphone reveals that it is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. It is an octa-core processor with eight Cortex A53 cores of ARM, of which four cores with a clock speed of 2.2GHz and four suction cores at 1.8GHz.

Paired with the chipset is 6GB of RAM. The benchmark listing also shows the device running on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. This is pretty much everything that we have come to know from the GeekBench data.

Having said that, existing speculations suggest the successor of BlackBerry KEYone will have a display with the screen resolution of 1,620×1,080 and the aspect ratio of 3:2. Furthermore, the smartphone will also come with BlackBerry's signature physical QWERTY keyboard.

At this moment, details like the battery size, camera configuration, native storage capacity are still unknown. As for release date, BlackBerry KEYone's successor is likely to get unveiled around February 2018. Hopefully, we will obtain more information about the smartphone in question in the upcoming days.

