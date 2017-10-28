BlackBerry to announce KEYone successor: Working on a new model with Snapdragon 660 & more

From what we are hearing now, it looks like TCL is gearing up to launch another BlackBerry branded Android device in the coming days. After introducing the KEYone the company has received a fair margin of success. Following which the company is now reportedly working on its successor.

According to reports, the smartphone has been revealed through a UCLIP document that was found on TCL's website. The website has seemingly revealed the model number and some features as well as specs of the upcoming device.

As per the information provided the smartphone has a model number BBF100-1. Now, this quite similar to the BlackBerry KEYone which has BBB100-1 and Motion which comes with BBD100-1. So the naming scheme fits quite perfectly for the new device.

Talking about the specifications the new smartphone has a display with 1620 x 1080 resolution and it is said to have 3:2 aspect ratio. Interestingly BlackBerry KeyOne features a 4.5-inch display with the same resolution. Moreover, the document reveals that the smartphone will have a physical QWERTY keyboard. And once again hinting that the new device will most probably be the successor to the KeyOne.

Under the hood of the BBF100-1 is powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset and it will be an octa-core processor with eight Cortex A53 cores of ARM, of which four cores with a clock speed of 2.2GHz and four suction cores at 1.8GHz.

So it seems this new model will be getting an upgrade with a better processor. The processor is said to be paired with Adreno 512 GPU and X12 LTE modem that will enable high upload and download speeds.

All in all, while speculations are going on we should be hearing more about this new model in the coming days or months.

