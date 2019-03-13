ENGLISH

    BlackBerry launches wireless charging pad in India at Rs. 2,499

    It has a 5W output for compatible devices and comes equipped with QC 2.0 support.

    Canadian firm BlackBerry has announced the launch of a wireless charging pad in India, which is priced at Rs 2,499 from Amazon.

    The newly launched wireless charger comes with USB Type C input slot. The extremely compact wireless charger is compatible with Android, Apple and QI-enabled smartphones that allow wireless charging. The users simply place their phone on top of the non-slip charging surface and experience fast wireless charging. The wireless charger will charge up to 25 percent in just 60 minutes.

    It has a 5W output for compatible devices and comes equipped with QC 2.0 support.

    The charger comes with a 6-month manufacturer warranty against manufacturing defects.The device measures 0.8 x 0.1 x 0.9 cm and weighs 54.4 grams .

    The company had launched Key2 LE in the country last year. The smartphone sports the latest Android 8.1 Oreo Operating System and an impressive camera.

    The BlackBerry KEY2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, Kryo 260 Octa-Core 2.2 GHz x 4 + 1.8GHz x 4, 64-bit and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM expandable up to 256 GB, to give users a smooth and seamless user experience.

    It is loaded with a 3500 mAh battery giving user's power for approximately 25+ hours mixed use. The Quick Charge 3.0 lets users charge the BlackBerry KEY2 up to 50 percent in 40 minutes and new Smart Battery Experience learns from daily charging habits.

    The BlackBerry KEY2 features a 12MP dual camera and it also has an 8MP camera at the front.

    The smartphone has a 4.5-inch touch display featuring impact and scratch resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 12:59 [IST]
