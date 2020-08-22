Just In
BlackBerry Likely Making A Comeback With 5G Phones In 2021
BlackBerry was once the most sought after mobile brand. Since the past few years, the company has been facing a downfall due to stiff competition from iOS and Android counterparts. Back in 2016, TCL revived the brand BlackBerry by licensing this brand name. Now, it looks like the brand is eying to make a comeback.
BlackBerry To Make A Comeback!
As per a report by BusinessWire, the mobile brand BlackBerry is all set to make a comeback into the smartphone market as early as 2021. OnwardMobility has announced that it has teamed up with BlackBerry and FIH Mobile, a Foxconn subsidiary to manufacture, engineer, and market phones under the BlackBerry brand next year.
The company is bullish that the enterprise professionals will use the secure 5G devices to enable productivity sans comprising the user experience. Notably, BlackBerry smartphones are renowned for protecting privacy, data, and communications.
OnwardMobility is a US-based company that has been working on security-based mobile software for over a decade. The company's CEO Peter Franklin was with Microsoft Azure and Zynga's Framville in the past. With the launch of BlackBerry 5G phones, Onward Mobility is all set to bring next-generation 5G devices to the market.
Upcoming BlackBerry 5G Phones
It has revealed that the first such BlackBerry phone with 5G connectivity support will be launched sometime in mid-2021 along with the iconic physical QWERTY keyboard. Furthermore, the report notes that the upcoming 5G phone from BlackBerry will be available initially in North America and Europe and run the Android OS of unknown iteration. This upcoming smartphone is likely to be targeted at both government and enterprise departments.
For now, no other information pertaining to this smartphone is known. As it is too early to speculate regarding the device slated to be unveiled almost after a year, we can expect further reports to be revealed later.
