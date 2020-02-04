RIP Blackberry: TCL Communication To Part From Blackberry In August 2020 News oi-Vivek

Blackberry was once the most sort out smartphones brand in the early 2000s. However, the company did face downfall due to the tough competition from Android and iOS devices and the company almost stopped making phones. In 2016, TCL revived the brand Blackberry by licensing the brand name.

It looks like Blackberry is finally gone, as TCL Communications has officially announced that the licensing for the Blackberry brand will end on August 31st, 2020. As of now, the company has no plans to launch new Blackberry branded smartphones or devices. However, the brand has officially confirmed that it will provide support to the existing devices until August 31st, 2022.

So, even if you buy a new Blackberry smartphone in the next few days, the device will be covered under warranty and it will be serviceable by TCL Communications. This also depends on the local law, where the mobile was purchased.

The company also thanks Blackberry Mobile, Blackberry fan community, and partners. The press release does hint that the company might not renew the brand license. So, unless some other brand gets the license and start making new phones, we might not see a new Blackberry branded phone at all.

Blackberry Smartphones By TCL Communication

TCL Communication did launch a bunch of smartphones with Blackberry branding over the last few years. The Blackberry KEYone, Blackberry Motion, Blackberry KEY2, and the Blackberry KEY2 LE were some of the most successful smartphones from this collaboration.

Is This The End Of Blackberry?

It might be, as the parent company is very unlike to launch a new phone. Though TCL Communication has promised to offer support for the existing devices until 2022, it is not advised to buy a new Blackberry smartphone, as sourcing hardware parts will be a huge issue. Let us hope that another brand gets Blackberry licensing and launches new phones in the near future.

