BlackBerry drags Twitter to court over patent infringement: Reports News oi-Karan Sharma Blackberry once again filed a lawsuit against another social media platform for patent infringement. This time its Twitter. All you need to know.

BlackBerry in an aggressive move sued popular social media platform Twitter for patent infringement. The smartphone maker has accused Twitter of using its mobile messaging technology illegally. CNET reported the news first, and according to its report, the lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for Central California. In the lawsuit, BlackBerry is seeking compensation for lost revenue and unspecified damages.

BlackBerry sued Twitter for violating six of its patents which includes push notifications, silencing notification and mobile advertising techniques. "The lawsuit accuses the micro-blogging site of co-opting BlackBerry's technology for use in several services, including the main Twitter app and Twitter Ads," according to the report. However, Twitter is yet to comment on the lawsuit.

This is not the first time BlackBerry is suing the social media website. Back in 2018, the company has also filed a lawsuit against Facebook and its subsidiaries -Instagram and WhatsApp for violating BlackBerry's patent which includes, mobile notification, security feature and more.

"Blackberry's suit sadly reflects the current state of its messaging business. Having abandoned its efforts to innovate, Blackberry is now looking to tax the innovation of others. We intend to fight," Facebook had replied.

Once, BlackBerry was the world's largest smartphone maker with the best security system. BlackBerry Messenger was the most secure way to exchange text messages with an end to end encryption. But later the BBM services were replaced by competitors like WhatsApp and other social media texting services. Let's see how Twitter is going to tackle this lawsuit.