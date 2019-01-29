BlackBerry might be working on ‘Adula’ smartphone with Android Pie OS

With the Mobile World Congress 2019 approaching a number of upcoming smartphones have started popping up over the internet. We have come across reports of smartphones from various brands such as Samsung, Nokia, Sony and others, now, a new smartphone has emerged over the web which is expected to be released during the MWC 2019. This time it's a BlackBerry smartphone which has made its way to the rumor mill.

It appears that the Canadian smartphone manufacturer BlackBerry is working on its next smartphone which it will be introducing this year. The smartphone comes with a codename "Adula" and the device is said to come with a model number BBI100. The smartphone's codename has been seen in the latest build of BlackBerry DTEK app and it could be a possibility that TCL might be developing this smartphone.

As per a report from GizChina, the latest smartphone by BlackBerry has been spotted on CrackBerry by a forum member. The report does not shed any specific light on the specifications and features of the upcoming BlackBerry Android smartphone. It might be a possibility that the device might belong to someone from the location called Adula, suggests the Editor in Chief of the forum.

The user who had spotted the device noted that the upcoming Adula smartphone might not necessarily be a BlackBerry smartphone, though, it did not reveal anything specific. Some other forums pointed that the smartphone might be the long-awaited BlackBerry Aurora 2 and it might come with a "special BBM EMtek" which will be "preloaded bloatware including the in-app optional packs". Besides, the smartphone is said to come with Android Pie OS onboard and might be announced ahead of MWC 2019.