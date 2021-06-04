Blackberry To Launch 5G Smartphone This Year: With Physical Keyboard? News oi-Vivek

Blackberry is now gearing up to re-enter the smartphone market. This time around, the company has confirmed that it will indeed launch a 5G-capable smartphone in 2021. So, can Blackberry regain its old glory with a new 5G smartphone? We will have to wait till the official launch.

As of now, there is no information on the specifications of the upcoming 5G smartphone. Given the current situation, the company is likely to launch a mid-range smartphone with Android OS. Besides, the smartphone is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm or MediaTek 5G processor.

BlackBerry 5G Smartphone Expected Features

As far as the form factor is concerned, the device is expected to look like a modern Android smartphone with a bezel-less display at the front. A few rumors suggest that the speculated 5G smartphone might have a physical QWERTY keyboard, similar to good old Blackberry phones. This means the device is expected to have a smaller display, which could be a huge disadvantage for a smartphone of 2021, smartphones are now used for content consumption.

We could also expect to see a multi-camera system at the back, which might offer high-resolution primary sensors with dedicated ultra-wide angles or a telephoto lens. On top of that, the company is yet to confirm if the first Blackberry smartphone with 5G support will be available worldwide or will be limited to select markets.

What Happened To Blackberry?

Just before the smartphone and iPhone era, Blackberry was the go-to mobile for business and top-tier users. However, as Android and iOS devices got a lot smarter, especially with full-screen touch display and affordable price options, Blackberry lost its charm.

Once Blackberry went out of business, TCL took the brand license and launched a couple of Blackberry smartphones, powered by Android OS. However, the brand failed to impress the audience, and even TCL didn't renew the brand licensing.

For the second time, someone is trying to get something out of that legendary branding. However, until or unless they launch a compelling product with good pricing and marketing tactics, the company might have to face the same issues that it has faced in the last few years.

