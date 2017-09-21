Alleged BlackBerry Krypton images leaked for the first time

We haven't seen many BlackBerry branded smartphones launching this year. The BlackBerry KEYone was the only device that managed to create a hype.

That being said, another device dubbed as BlackBerry Krypton has been the center of rumors for quite a while now. The smartphone has already received certification from Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance, and the FCC. Some details regarding its specs has been revealed as well. Up until now though, there was no information available on the phone's design. Well, a couple of images of the handset (via GSMArena) has emerged online.

Both the images focus on the rear panel of the alleged BlackBerry Krypton. Apparently, the device retains the traditional BlackBerry design with the carbon finish. The phone has a rugged look to it with a circular camera module at the top left corner. The camera is accompanied by a dual-LED flash.

Unfortunately, the front of the device has not been revealed. Going by the existing rumors, it is going to be a fully touch-based device. This means we wouldn't see the signature BlackBerry keyboard on it.

Coming to the specifications, the BlackBerry Krypton is expected to Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4GB of RAM and a display with the resolution density of 1080p.

The upcoming BlackBerry phone is also likely to pack a large battery. The battery unit is claimed to last at least 26 hours on a single charge with "mixed use". Well, if true, the battery should last up to 2 days of normal usage.

In addition, the smartphone is speculated to be IP67-certified for dust and water resistance, which will be first for a BlackBerry phone.

Another important aspect is that instead of the company's own mobile operating system, the BlackBerry phone will run on Android OS.