Alleged codenames of 2018 Google Pixel phones leaked

Earlier this year, there were speculations suggesting Google would launch a new phone apart from the Pixel successors. The rumor mill also revealed the codenames of the devices; Walleye, Taimen, and Muskie.

While only Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL were launched, their codenames turned out to be accurate. Now, a reliable source has revealed the codenames of the 2018 Pixel phones to the publication Droid-Life. According to the source, Google will launch three smartphones next year and their codenames will be Crosshatch, Albacore, and Blueline. As usual, the codenames are after fishes.

However, instead of calling the Pixel phones by their codenames, Google will refer to them as A, B and C for privacy. The source further reveals, at least two of these smartphones will be launched as "premium" phones, whereas the third one could be a high-end model.

On further investigation, the publication found the word "crosshatch" mentioned in the comment for an AOSP listing for Pixel devices. The page even contains references of "sailfish" and "marlin" that are codenames of the first generation of Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones.

What's more interesting is the reference to a mysterious "wahoo" device. It is not clear which device will be codenamed as wahoo. If we go by the publication, wahoo is not the codename for any of the Pixel phones that will be released in 2018.

Whatever the case is, it is too early to draw a conclusion. Just like last year, Google may eventually launch only two smartphones by canceling the third one.