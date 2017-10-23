Google investigating the OLED burn-in reports on Pixel 2 XL

A nightmare may be headed towards Google which concerns the newly launched Pixel 2 XL smartphone from the technology giant. A persistent problem has been noticed in several review units of the handset. When a gray background appears on the screen a faint outline of the phone's navigation buttons are visible on it.

Several experts already believe that it is a screen burn-in issue and if it isn't resolved soon enough, it would enough to pull down the sale of Pixel line of products.

OLED burn-in is a common problem in smartphones, however, the problem appearing so early on a device certainly is an alarming situation for Google. The issue was first reported by Alex Dobie from Android Central and he tweeted the problem immediately. Dobie wrote, "That's some pretty wild OLED burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL after maybe 7 days of full-time use."

Since then several other review unit holders checked for the problem and most of them spotted the faint outline. However, yet another possibility is that the visible outline is an image retention.

A spokesperson from Google gave a verdict on the problem, "The Pixel 2 XL screen has been designed with an advanced POLED technology, including QHD+ resolution, wide color gamut, and high contrast ratio for natural and beautiful colors and renderings. We put all of our products through extensive quality testing before launch and in the manufacturing of every unit. We are actively investigating this report."

Well, if Google is already investigating a burn-in there are possibilities that the case may have been rightly predicted which could lead the tech giant into a big problem.

