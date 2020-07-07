Alleged Google Pixel 5 CAD Renders Could Be Fake News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

While we are yet to see the announcement of the Google Pixel 4a, it looks like the rumor mills will not stop churning out speculations regarding the Pixel 5 series. In one such incident, the alleged renders of the next-generation Pixel device have started surfacing online.

The phone accessory store Pigtou along with XLeaks7 has published what is touted to be the leaked CAD renders of the upcoming Pixel smartphone. While these renders are claimed to show the design of the Google Pixel 5, the authenticity of the same is skeptical.

Google Pixel 5 Renders Leak

Firstly, we can notice that Pixel 5 shown in these renders has a similar design as that of the Pixel 4a. To be specific, the dual-camera sensors at the rear and the left-aligned punch-hole cutout among others appear to be quite the same.

Taking these renders into account, we can expect the Google Pixel 5 to be powered by a mid-range chipset, which will not make it a rival to the flagship and premium devices from other brands. If this turns out to be true, then it could be a variant of the Pixel 4a and not a sequel to the Pixel 4 series.

Google Pixel 5 Rumored Specs

From the leaked CAD renders, Google Pixel 5 is believed to feature a 5.78-inch display surrounded by thick and symmetrical bezels. Unlike the Pixel 4 series, it looks like the physical fingerprint sensor will make a comeback with this device. It appears to flaunt a glass back along with an aluminum frame and a squarish camera module at the rear with an LED flash unit. It seems to have two external speakers and miss out on a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Talking about the authenticity of these renders, even Android Authority's David Ruddock claims the same. He claims that the Google design team appears to have been in chaos. Until there is an official confirmation from the company, we cannot come to any conclusion.

