Alleged Google Pixel 5s Live Images Leak Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It has been confirmed that the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones will debut sometime by the end of this year. Already, we have come across numerous reports revealing what we can expect from the upcoming smartphones in the lineup. Now, the live images of what appears to be the Pixel 5s have emerged online.

The leaked live images come from a Mexican radio host Jose Antonio Ponton. From the leaked images, it looks like the smartphone will have a similar design as that of the standard Pixel 5. And, its 'About' section shows the moniker Pixel 5s. While this is the first time that we are coming across such a smartphone, we can expect it to be a toned-down variant of the upcoming Pixel 5 meant for select markets.

Google Pixel 5s Live Images Leak

From the leaked live images alleged to be those of the Google Pixel 5s, we can see that there will be a punch-hole cutout at the front to house the selfie camera sensor. It appears to have narrow bezels surrounding the display. And, there appears to be a squarish camera module at its rear with dual camera sensors and an LED flash. It looks like Google has used a wide-angle lens instead of a telephoto lens.

Google Pixel 5s appears to flaunt a physical fingerprint sensor beneath the camera module and the Google logo. The rear of the smartphone features a textured finish and there seems to be a power button and volume rocker. The live image that has been leaked has several regulatory stickers at the rear as it is a testing unit and not the final one.

What We Think

If this report regarding the Google Pixel 5s turns out to be true, then we can expect it to be announced alongside the Pixel 5. Notably, it looks like there will be five Pixel 5 variants with both Sub-6GHz and mmWave support. As the official announcement of Google Pixel 5 is all set to take place sometime in the coming weeks, we can expect further details to be out soon.

