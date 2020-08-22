Google Pixel 5 High-Resolution Renders Shed Light On Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google Pixel 5 is the upcoming flagship smartphone that the company is all set to unveil sometime soon. We have already come across several reports regarding this upcoming smartphone. Now, the leaked high-resolution renders of the Pixel 5 reveal what we can expect from its design and looks.

At the time of announcing the Pixel 4a earlier this month, the company confirmed that the Pixel 5 will be unveiled later this year. It has also been confirmed that the flagship smartphone will arrive with 5G support. And, it discontinued the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL as well.

Google Pixel 5 Renders Leak

Google Pixel 5 high-resolution renders have been leaked by Pricebaba along with collaboration with the renowned tipster OnLeaks. These renders show the complete design of the smartphone that is on the cards. Going by the same, Google Pixel 5 appears to resemble the Pixel 4a with a punch-hole cutout at the front and a squarish camera module at the rear. The camera arrangement is said to include two camera sensors and an LED flash. Also, there appears to be a third sensor that is unknown. The rear panel also has a physical fingerprint sensor.

From the renders, we get to know that the Pixel 5 could be fitted with a display measuring around 5.8 inches. It seems to have a unibody design but it remains to be seen if the smartphone will have a plastic or metal build. At the right edge, it looks like the Pixel 5 will have the volume and power controls and the USB Type-C port and dual speakers are seen at the bottom. The left edge appears to house the SIM card tray.

Google Pixel 5 Rumored Specifications

Google Pixel 5 was recently spotted on the Geekbench database with a mid-range octa-core Snapdragon 765 SoC. The device seems to use an OLED display with a fast refresh rate and a 3080mAh battery. The other aspects that we can expect from Google Pixel 5 include 6GB of RAM, Android 11 out-of-the-box, and 5G connectivity. We are yet to get more details regarding the smartphone.

