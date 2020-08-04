ENGLISH

    Google Pixel 4a With Snapdragon 730G SoC Announced: India Launch Pegged For October

    By
    |

    Finally, Google Pixel 4a has been announced globally after delays. It will be the successor to the Pixel 3a that went official last year. This latest offering is touted to offer a similar experience as the flagship Pixel devices thought it is a mid-range model that carries an affordable price point.

    Google Pixel 4a With Snapdragon 730G SoC Announced

     

    The Pixel 4a runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box and features an OLED display with a punch-hole cutout. The device gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC and will be launched in select global markets this month itself.

    Google Pixel 4a India Launch Details

    While many countries will get the smartphone in the coming weeks, the Google Pixel 4a will not be released in India for two months. As per the announcement, the Google Pixel 4a will be made available in India sometime in October exclusively via Flipkart. It is expected that the smartphone priced at $349 (approx. Rs. 26,200).

    Google Pixel 4a Specifications

    The Google Pixel 4a comes bestows a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner along with slim bezels. The screen has HDR+ support and a usual 60Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the device uses a Snapdragon 730G SoC that is teamed up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

    For imaging, the Google Pixel 4a makes use of a single 12MP rear camera sensor with LED flash and OIS. This camera has Live HDR+, Night Sight, dual exposure controls, Portrait mode, and super res zoom. At the front, the Google Pixel 4a features an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

    Keeping the lights turned on is a 3140mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. The handset comes with stereo speakers, a polycarbonate body, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The other notable aspects of the Pixel 4a include Google Assistant, Titan M security chip, Live Caption and more. Also, those who buy this device will be able to try the Google One and YouTube Premium subscriptions for three months along with unlimited storage for photos and videos in high quality.

    Read More About: google news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 9:58 [IST]
