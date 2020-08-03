Google Set To Debut Pixel 4a Today; New Mid-Range King? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google is finally going to launch the Pixel 4a smartphone today (August 3). The smartphone is the latest addition to the mid-range devices and bids to take on the likes of the iPhone SE 2020, OnePlus Nord, and so on. The Google Pixel 4a is finally hitting the market after much delay due to the pandemic.

Google Pixel 4a Launch Details

The Google Pixel 4a was expected to debut at the I/O event, just like the Google Pixel 3a. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the event and further caused a delay in the Pixel 4a launch. Although we know the smartphone will launch today, we're still uncertain about the time of the launch. It's expected to debut in the morning in the US, which should be around evening in India.

Google Pixel 4a Expected Features

We've been seeing plenty of rumors about the Pixel 4a. The new device is expected to feature a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with 6GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB storage options is expected to power the Google Pixel 4a. The device will run stock Android 10 with the latest security patch.

For optics, Google has included a single 12.2MP camera at the back and an 8MP selfie sensor. The cameras are equipped with all the capabilities of the Google Pixel 4. A 3,080 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support was spotted earlier. It's believed that Google will release a 5G variant of the device, but India will likely get the 4G supported Google Pixel 4a.

Google Pixel 4a Expected Price

There have been many hints about the pricing of the Google Pixel 4a. It's expected to be $299 (roughly Rs. 22,400) for the base model of 64GB, and $349 (roughly Rs. 26,100) for the higher 128GB storage version. The pricing in India hasn't been revealed yet.

But from the looks of it, the Google Pixel 4a is set to take on other mid-range smartphones in India like the Apple iPhone SE 2020, the newly launched OnePlus Nord, and even the Samsung Galaxy M31s. Google has included a couple of premium features, but it remains to see how the Pixel 4a will compete with the other devices in the market.

