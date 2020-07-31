OnePlus Nord Vs Samsung Galaxy M31s: Which One Should You Get And Why?

OnePlus Nord Vs Samsung Galaxy M31s: Price

The OnePlus Nord is pricier than the Samsung Galaxy M31s. It ships for Rs. 24,999 for the base variant of 6GB RAM + 64GB. The higher variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB ship for Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The OnePlus Nord comes in two color variants of Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M31s is available for Rs. 19,499 for the base variant of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is available for Rs. 21,499. The Samsung Galaxy M31s ships with Mirage Black and Mirage Blue color options.

OnePlus Nord Vs Samsung Galaxy M31s: Processor Performance

Both the smartphones run Android 10 with their custom skins on top, namely the OnePlus OxygenOS 10.5 and the Samsung OneUI. The OnePlus Nord is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which gives it an enhanced 5G network support. The Samsung Galaxy M31s runs a slightly older Exynos 9611 processor, the same that powers its predecessors the Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy M31.

For performance, many factors can be discussed and the battery capacity is one. The Samsung Galaxy M31s ships with a large 6,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The OnePlus Nord comes with a 4,115 mAh battery 30T Warp Charge technology. Both the mid-range devices have skipped wireless charging support, but have included reverse charging technology.

OnePlus Nord Vs Samsung Galaxy M31s: Camera Performance

Both the OnePlus Nord and the Samsung Galaxy M31s feature a quad-camera module at the rear. The OnePlus Nord includes a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. There's a dual selfie camera setup with a 32MP primary Sony IMX616 lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a higher 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor. Samsung has also included the Intelli-Cam and Single take technology for its camera sensors.

OnePlus Nord Vs Samsung Galaxy M31s: Display

The Samsung Galaxy M31s packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-O panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a centered punch-hole display. The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a pill-shaped cut-out housing the dual selfie cameras.

OnePlus Nord Vs Samsung Galaxy M31s: Which One Should You Get?

Both smartphones offer some of the best features with a nearly-the-same price range. You can choose which smartphone to get depending on your requirement. The OnePlus Nord comes with a more powerful processor, better display, and fairly good battery capacity.

One the other hand, Samsung has outdone the camera performance with the Galaxy M31s with various upgrades to its sensors like the Intelli-Cam technology. It also includes a bigger battery. Hence, if you're looking for a smartphone for regular usage with a couple of games, the OnePlus Nord would be the right choice. If you're a shutterbug, looking to explore your photographic skills on a smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M31s has a lot to offer.