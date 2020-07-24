OnePlus Nord Pop-Up Sale Starts On July 27 In India: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus recently unveiled its new player in the mid-range segment called the Nord. The 5G enabled device is launched with three different configurations and is scheduled to go on sale starting August 3 in India. But, the company also announced an early access sale during the launch. It is confirmed to go live starting next week where Red Club Cable Members will have the exclusive access to it.

When Will OnePlus Nord Pop-Up Sale Go Live In India?

The OnePlus Nord pop-up sale pre-registrations are already live on the company's website and interested users can pre-book the device till July 26. Notably, only Red Cable Club members will be able to do the registrations during this period. The registrations for general consumers will start on July 28 on Amazon.

As for the virtual pop-up sale, it will be first hosted on July 27, while the second on July 28 for the Red Club Cable members. But, the general users will be able to get the device via an early access sale on July 29 and on July 30.

How To Avail The Pop-Up Sale?

The first step you need to follow is head to the OnePlus India website. You will need to create an Avatar which you then have to share on Instagram. Do note that you need to use the hashtag #NordPopUp only then there are chances you win an invitation code for the same. You further need to submit this Instagram post on your respective OnePlus account.

OnePlus Nord India Price Details

The OnePlus Nord is launched with three different configurations in India. The base model of the handset with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 24,999, whereas the mid-tier variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is announced at Rs. 27,999.

The top-of-the-line model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model will cost you Rs. 29,999. The device can be purchased in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colours.

Best Mobiles in India