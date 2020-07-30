Samsung Galaxy M31s Launched With Improved Quad-Camera Module; Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung has introduced a new smartphone under the Galaxy M series. The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a couple of premium features like the Intelli-Cam detail on the camera. It includes a punch-hole sAMOLED Infinity-O Display and draws power from the Exynos 9611 SoC. From the looks of it, Samsung has upped the game with the new Galaxy M31s.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Launch, Price

The Samsung Galaxy M31s debuts at Rs. 19,499 for the base 6GB RAM variant. The higher variant with 8GB RAM ships for Rs. 21,499. The first sale begins from August 6 and will be available across online and offline retailers including Samsung stores and Amazon India with Prime Day Sale. The new Galaxy M31s is available in two color options namely Mirage Black and Mirage Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Features

The Samsung Galaxy M31s packs a 6.5-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-O Display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, which can be expanded via microSD card. The Galaxy M31s runs Android 10 with OneUI custom skin on top.

One of the major upgrades on the Samsung Galaxy M31s is the camera. Samsung has included a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. There's also a 32MP selfie shooter.

The cameras on the Samsung Galaxy M31s pack the Intelli-Cam feature couple with Samsung's Single take technology. The camera sensor supports 4K video recording and other features like AR Doodle, AR Emoji, slow-motion, Boomerang, and Hyperlapse.

Another addition to the Samsung Galaxy M31s is its improved battery capacity. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It comes with the usual connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Should You Buy?

There are a couple of features that Samsung has retained from the older versions. For one, the same Exynos 9611 processor found on the Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy M31 powers the new phone. However, Samsung has enhanced the camera functionality, which is the key driving point here. If you're looking for an improved camera performance with a mid-range budget, then the Galaxy M31s is the phone to get.

