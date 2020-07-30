Just In
- 27 min ago Vodafone’s New Rs. 819 Prepaid Pack Offers Daily 2GB Data For 84 Days And More
-
- 46 min ago New JioPhone 5 As Spotted; Expected To Be Cheapest Jio Phone Till Date
- 1 hr ago Oppo Reno 4 Pro’s Indian Price Revealed Ahead Of Launch
- 1 hr ago ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 Review: Notebook For New Generation
Don't Miss
- News Coronavirus outbreak: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami extends lockdown till August 31
- Sports IPL 2020: BCCI mulling to shift IPL Final date from November 8 to November 10: Report
- Movies Amazon Prime Video In August 2020: World's Toughest Race, Chemical Hearts, Top Gun And More
- Finance IndiGo Shares Gain On Positive Ratings Despite Q1 Net Loss
- Automobiles Mahindra Mojo BS6 Model Prices And Specifications Revealed Online: Details
- Lifestyle Sara Ali Khan Or Radhika Madan, Whose Stylish Outfit Will You Pick For Upcoming Weekend Party?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In August 2020
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
Samsung Galaxy M31s Launched With Improved Quad-Camera Module; Should You Buy?
Samsung has introduced a new smartphone under the Galaxy M series. The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a couple of premium features like the Intelli-Cam detail on the camera. It includes a punch-hole sAMOLED Infinity-O Display and draws power from the Exynos 9611 SoC. From the looks of it, Samsung has upped the game with the new Galaxy M31s.
Samsung Galaxy M31s Launch, Price
The Samsung Galaxy M31s debuts at Rs. 19,499 for the base 6GB RAM variant. The higher variant with 8GB RAM ships for Rs. 21,499. The first sale begins from August 6 and will be available across online and offline retailers including Samsung stores and Amazon India with Prime Day Sale. The new Galaxy M31s is available in two color options namely Mirage Black and Mirage Blue.
Samsung Galaxy M31s Features
The Samsung Galaxy M31s packs a 6.5-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-O Display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, which can be expanded via microSD card. The Galaxy M31s runs Android 10 with OneUI custom skin on top.
One of the major upgrades on the Samsung Galaxy M31s is the camera. Samsung has included a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. There's also a 32MP selfie shooter.
The cameras on the Samsung Galaxy M31s pack the Intelli-Cam feature couple with Samsung's Single take technology. The camera sensor supports 4K video recording and other features like AR Doodle, AR Emoji, slow-motion, Boomerang, and Hyperlapse.
Another addition to the Samsung Galaxy M31s is its improved battery capacity. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It comes with the usual connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Samsung Galaxy M31s: Should You Buy?
There are a couple of features that Samsung has retained from the older versions. For one, the same Exynos 9611 processor found on the Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy M31 powers the new phone. However, Samsung has enhanced the camera functionality, which is the key driving point here. If you're looking for an improved camera performance with a mid-range budget, then the Galaxy M31s is the phone to get.
-
74,999
-
48,835
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
46,999
-
37,999
-
40,630
-
20,200
-
19,200
-
37,320
-
86,999
-
10,290
-
12,880
-
9,721
-
14,316