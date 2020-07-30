Samsung Galaxy M31s India Launch Set For Today: How To Stream Launch Event Live News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has scheduled the launch of its new mid-range smartphone in the 'M' series. The company is all set to bring the Galaxy M31s in India. The device will be arriving as a successor to the Galaxy M31 which also debuted earlier this year in the country. The Galaxy M31s' features have been leaked on numerous occasions and it is said to come with a big 5,000 mAh battery and a 64MP quad-camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Launch Live Stream Details

The Samsung Galaxy M31s' launch event is scheduled for today, i.e, July 30. Samsung will be launching the device via an online event. The launch event will begin at 12 pm IST across the companies social media handles including YouTube. We are embedding the video for your reference below. Also, you can click on this link to visit the dedicated page on YouTube.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Rumored Hardware

The Samsung Galaxy M31s has been tipped to come with a Super AMOLED display panel which will be a 6.5-inch panel. The Infinity-O display will offer an FHD+ resolution, a pixel density of 407ppi, and feature a punch-hole at the centre for the selfie camera.

Samsung is said to use the same octa-core Exynos 9611 processor as its predecessor, i.e, the Galaxy M31. The device has been teased with a 64MP quad-camera setup. The primary sensor on the rear panel is likely to be paired up with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP sensor for depth mapping.

The punch-hole is expected to feature a 32MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture for video calls and selfies. Software-side will be handled by Android 10 OS paired with OneUI skin. One of the other highlights is the in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. A 6,000 mAh battery is what will drive the handset. It will be accompanied by a 25W fast charging technology.

